Kobolev Confirms Conflict Within Naftogaz Management

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev has confirmed that there is a conflict within the company's board.

Kobolev was speaking in an interview on the Krym YouTube channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I consider the current conflict within the Naftogaz team as a personal defeat for me. A defeat not in the sense that we are losing, but in the sense that this conflict has arisen at all,” said Kobolev.

According to him, this conflict began in 2018, and it is currently developing actively.

Kobolev declined to provide details of the conflict, saying that he will be ready to comment on it when it is over.

"I do not want this to be perceived as an attempt by me to play politics," Kobolev said.

According to recent media reports, Kobolev and Naftogaz of Ukraine’s Executive Director Yurii Vitrenko are involved in a conflict over the corporate transformation of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine has promised Ukraine’s international partners that it will draft a contractual framework for unbundling its gas transmission operations by February 2019.

The director of the European Energy Community, Janez Kopač, said in early December 2018 that the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company should sign an agreement on transfer of shares with PJSC Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine by the end of the first quarter of 2019 to ensure that the process of preparation of a new transit contract with the Gazprom gas company (Russia) is not interrupted.

The secretariat of the European Energy Community said in July 2018 that the Cabinet of Ministers and not the supervisory boards of Naftogaz of Ukraine and PJSC Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine should take responsibility for the unbundling of Naftogaz of Ukraine’s gas transmission and gas storage operations.