President Zelenskyy Appoints STB TV Channel Director General Borodianskyi As His Free-Lance Adviser

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed director general of the STB TV channel, Volodymyr Borodianskyi, as his free-lance adviser.

This follows from respective presidential decree 557 dated July 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 9, Zelenskyy appointed iForum co-organizer, Ihor Novikov, as his free-lance adviser.