NSDC Recommending Cabinet Include Representatives Of Main Gas Pipelines In Trilateral Negotiations On Gas Transit

NSDC Recommending Cabinet Include Representatives Of Main Gas Pipelines In Trilateral Negotiations On Gas Tran

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) is recommending that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine include representatives of the Main Gas Pipelines in the trilateral negotiations with the European Union and the Russian Federation on Russian gas transit.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from a well-informed source aware of the NSDC meeting results.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is ready to hold another round of trilateral negotiations with the European Union and Ukraine on Russian natural gas transit in mid-September.