Monetary Committee: Threats To Country’s Macro-Financial Stability Remain

The Monetary Committee of the National Bank of Ukraine states that the threats to the macro-financial stability of the country remain.

This follows from results of a discussion of the Committee dedicated to discount rate issues, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the meeting participants, the NBU has limited abilities to estimate risks and lower their possibility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, the NBU lowered the discount rate from 17.5% to 17%.