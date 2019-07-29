DPR Militant Who Stole Trailer To Carry Buk Missile System Released From Prison

The term of imprisonment of former support services head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Dmitry Kupriyan (call sign Batia) has expired.

This follows from a publication of the Ukrainian News Agency.

Kupriyan is exactly the DPR militant who, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), organized stealing of a trailer to carry the Buk missile system in July 2014.

The Buk was used to down the Malaysia Airlines’ Boeing 777 (flight MH17) on July 17, 2014.

Kupriyan was detained by Ukrainian law enforcers when he was crossing the border in December 2015.

In December 2017, he was sentenced to five years in prison by a court in Kyiv.

Due to bad behaviour during the imprisonment, the court set administrative supervision over him for the period of a year.

During night hours, Kupriyan is obliged to stay at home and come to police four times a month.

Besides, he is banned from visiting restaurants, cafes, bars, stores to buy alcoholic drinks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it detained the DPR militant involved in stealing the trailer.