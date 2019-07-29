subscribe to newsletter
  Foreign Ministry Protesting Against Unauthorized Visit Of RF Prime Minister Medvedev On July 28
29 July 2019, Monday, 13:52 11
The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine is protesting against unauthorized visit of Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, on July 28.

Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The said visit is taking place against all the warnings of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin along with self-proclaimed chairperson of the Council of Ministers of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Serhii Aksionov, Speaker of the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Volodymyr Konstantinov; and chairperson of the Sevastopol city state administration, Oleksii Chalyi, signed an Agreement on declaring the Republic of Crimea part of the Russian territory.

