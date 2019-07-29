subscribe to newsletter
  NSDC Refuses To Change Naftogaz Unbundling Model Approved By Cabinet
NSDC Refuses To Change Naftogaz Unbundling Model Approved By Cabinet

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has refused to alter the model of holding unbundling of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from a well-informed source aware of the NSDC meeting results.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz asked the NSDC to influence on Cabinet to settle the problem of the company’s unbundling.

Naftogaz of Ukraine had asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to analyse expediency of unbundling under the model approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

