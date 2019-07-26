Mingarelli: Ukraine, EU Might Sign Common Aviation Area Agreement Before 2020

Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, Hugues Mingarelli, expecting the Common Aviation Area agreement to be signed between the EU and Ukraine before the end of 2019.

He said this in an interview for the European Pravda online media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Mr. Mingarelli, the signing of the agreement once was blocked over a dispute between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom on the status of the Gibraltar.

He explained when Britain leaved the EU, the dispute would be considered solved.

Besides, he said Ukraine could obtain the second tranche of the macro-financial assistance from the EU worth EUR 500 million before 2020.

The EU is calling for comprehensive implementation of the law on the electric energy market and establishment of an independent and competent nuclear power market regulator.

Besides, he noted the by the end of 2019, Ukraine will have to achieve an agreement on the new gas transit contract with Russia.

In speaking of economic reforms the European Union is expecting from the new Ukrainian authorities, he noted the privatization of large state-owned enterprises, land reform, and further reformation of the decentralization and state management system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, Hugues Mingarelli, considers that Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, is the reason for ineffective cooperation between the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).

Besides, Mingarelli considers the work of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) ineffective.

He considers that Ukraine needs to improve its image paying more attention to enhancement of the supremacy of law.

Besides, Mingarelli called ineffective the work of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) and expressed hope that starting September 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court will start it operation.

He also noted the necessity for holding of law enforcement bodies reform, implementation of the national security law, reformation of the PGO and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and further reformation of the National Police.

The EU calls election of the pro-presidential majority to the new Verkhovna Rada an opportunity to speed up the process of reforms as the bills offered by the new authorities should not be blocked by the Parliament.

Mingarelli does not consider that the majority at the Verkhovna Rada opens an opportunity to usurp the power in the country, as the election was free and democratic.