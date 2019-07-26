PGO, NACB Suspecting Leadership Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Of Interference In Work Of State Bodies

PGO, NACB Suspecting Leadership Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Of Interference In Work Of State Bodi

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) are suspecting the leadership of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv of interference in work of state bodies.

Head of Main Investigation Department / Head of the Department for Special Investigations of the Prosecutor General's Office, Serhii Horbatiuk, and Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik, have said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Horbatiuk noted that during the investigation of cases upon unlawful decisions of judges during the Euromaidan in Kyiv, the investigators found our facts of corruption and interference of the leadership of the court in activity of state bodies.

The PGO and the NACB have published phone talks between the head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, Pavlo Vovk, and his deputy, Yevhen Ablov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vovk states that the judicial power cannot be fully independent.