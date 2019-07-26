subscribe to newsletter
25.35 25.75
28.1 28.75
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Negotiating With Moldova On Lease Of Storage Capacity In Ukraine’s Underground Gas Storage Facilities
26 July 2019, Friday, 19:21 14
Economy 2019-07-26T22:00:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Negotiating With Moldova On Lease Of Storage Capacity In Ukraine’s Underground Gas Storage Facilities

Naftogaz Negotiating With Moldova On Lease Of Storage Capacity In Ukraine’s Underground Gas Storage Facilities

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company is negotiating with Moldova on lease of storage capacity in Ukraine’s underground gas storage facilities.

Naftogaz of Ukraine’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Use of Ukraine’s storage facilities guarantees our neighbor’s energy security, and it will protect it from the unforeseen and politically motivated behavior by Gazprom," he wrote.

Kobolev added that cooperation with Moldova would allow Ukraine to operate the Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities and gas transmission system at higher capacity.

"The main task that now needs to be solved is signing of agreements between the operators of our countries' gas transmission system on cooperation at all connection points in accordance with European rules," Kobolev wrote.

According to him, the chances of reaching an agreement in the near future are high because both parties would equally benefit from such cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrtransgaz company, which is the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, proposed in June that Moldova create its buffer reserves of natural gas in the Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities.

Ukrtransgaz has a network of 38,550 kilometers of gas pipeline, an annual capacity of 287.7 billion cubic meters of gas at the entrance into the gas transmission system, and 178.5 billion cubic meters at the exit.

The Ukrainian gas transmission system consists of 72 compressor stations (with a capacity 5,544.3 MW) and 702 gas-pumping units.

Ukrtransgaz operates 12 underground gas storage facilities with a total capacity of 30.95 billion cubic meters.

Naftogaz of Ukraine owns 100% of the shares in the Ukrtransgaz public joint-stock company.

Больше новостей о: Naftogaz of Ukraine underground gas storage facilities lease

Archive
News
Mingarelli: Ukraine, EU Might Sign Common Aviation Area Agreement Before 2020 19:30
Zelenskyy Discusses Situation In JFO Zone With U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine Volker 19:27
PGO, NACB Suspecting Leadership Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Of Interference In Work Of State Bodies 19:25
Naftogaz Negotiating With Moldova On Lease Of Storage Capacity In Ukraine’s Underground Gas Storage Facilities 19:21
Zelenskyy Selects 5 Candidates For Post Of Governor Of Odesa Region 19:18
more news
Servant Of The People Party 43.16%, Oppositional Platform 13.05%, Batkivschyna 8.18%, European Solidarity 8.1%, Holos Party 5.82% In Rada Election After 100% Of E-Protocols Counted By CEC 13:56
SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait 15:20
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 16:28
President Zelenskyy Appoints Sliadneva Deputy Head Of External Intelligence Service 14:14
Law Enforcers Detain Ex-Head Of Odesa Region Police Holovin 14:03
more news
Court Urges SBU To Investigate Alleged Seizure Of Power By Poroshenko During Appointment Of Supreme Court Judges 14:10
Cabinet Will Consider Recommendation To Dismiss Klitschko As Kyiv City Mayor Next Meeting 14:04
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 16:28
Police Start Investigating Attack Of Unknown Persons On Poroshenko’s Cortege After His Interrogation At SBI 13:56
Klitschko Files Lawsuit Against 1+1 TV Channel 13:59
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok