Naftogaz Negotiating With Moldova On Lease Of Storage Capacity In Ukraine’s Underground Gas Storage Facilities

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company is negotiating with Moldova on lease of storage capacity in Ukraine’s underground gas storage facilities.

Naftogaz of Ukraine’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Use of Ukraine’s storage facilities guarantees our neighbor’s energy security, and it will protect it from the unforeseen and politically motivated behavior by Gazprom," he wrote.

Kobolev added that cooperation with Moldova would allow Ukraine to operate the Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities and gas transmission system at higher capacity.

"The main task that now needs to be solved is signing of agreements between the operators of our countries' gas transmission system on cooperation at all connection points in accordance with European rules," Kobolev wrote.

According to him, the chances of reaching an agreement in the near future are high because both parties would equally benefit from such cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrtransgaz company, which is the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, proposed in June that Moldova create its buffer reserves of natural gas in the Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities.

Ukrtransgaz has a network of 38,550 kilometers of gas pipeline, an annual capacity of 287.7 billion cubic meters of gas at the entrance into the gas transmission system, and 178.5 billion cubic meters at the exit.

The Ukrainian gas transmission system consists of 72 compressor stations (with a capacity 5,544.3 MW) and 702 gas-pumping units.

Ukrtransgaz operates 12 underground gas storage facilities with a total capacity of 30.95 billion cubic meters.

Naftogaz of Ukraine owns 100% of the shares in the Ukrtransgaz public joint-stock company.