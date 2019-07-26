subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Will Consider Recommendation To Dismiss Klitschko As Kyiv City Mayor Next Meeting
26 July 2019, Friday, 14:04
Politics
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Will Consider Recommendation To Dismiss Klitschko As Kyiv City Mayor Next Meeting

At its upcoming meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will consider a recommendation to dismiss Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko.

Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, said this on the air of the Novyi Chas radio station, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The prime minister noted he did not know if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would reappoint Klitschko as he had not discussed respective issue with him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to recommend dismissal of Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko.

