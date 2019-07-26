subscribe to newsletter
26 July 2019
Politics
Ukrainian news
Klitschko Files Lawsuit Against 1+1 TV Channel

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has filed a lawsuit against the 1+1 TV channel.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The city mayor noted that representatives of the new authorities and accomplices of former president Viktor Yanukovych had launched a large-scale campaign to discredit him.

He noted that owner of the TV channel Oleksandr Tkachenko is interested in dismissing the head of the Kyiv City State Administration and occupying his position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to launch dismissal of Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko.

