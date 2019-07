Police Start Investigating Attack Of Unknown Persons On Poroshenko’s Cortege After His Interrogation At SBI

Police have started investigating an attack of unknown persons on the cortege of former president, Petro Poroshenko, after his interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Press service of the Kyiv city police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, unidentified persons attacked the cortege of Poroshenko after his interrogation at the SBI.