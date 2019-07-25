subscribe to newsletter
25.4 25.8
28.2 28.85
˟
25 July 2019, Thursday, 18:10 10
Economy 2019-07-25T18:11:52+03:00
Ukrainian news
Total State Debt Up 2.5% To USD 80.35 Billion In July

Total State Debt Up 2.5% To USD 80.35 Billion In July

The total state debt (direct and state-secured) of Ukraine in July increased in US dollar equivalent by 2.5% or USD 1.96 billion to USD 80.35 billion month over month.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from data of the Ministry of Finance.

The direct state debt in June increased in US dollar equivalent by 2.74% to USD 70.02 billion, including foreign debt increased by 3.23% to USD 40.12 bilion.

Out of USD 80.35 billion of state debt, USD 70 billion is a direct state debt, and USD 10.3 billion is a debt that the state guarantees to public and private companies.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, the total state debt of Ukraine increased by 2.59% or USD 2.02 billion, and in the hryvnia equivalent decreased by 1.83% or USD 39.26 billion due to the strengthening of the hryvnia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine rose in US dollar equivalent by 2.6% or USD 2.02 billion to USD 78.32 billion.

In 2017, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine rose in US dollar equivalent by 7.5% or USD 5.33 billion to USD 76.31 billion.

Больше новостей о: debt Ministry of Finance state debt

Archive
News
Ukraine Exhausts 2019 Quotas For Duty-Free Export Of Sugar, Wheat, And Butter To EU 18:13
Total State Debt Up 2.5% To USD 80.35 Billion In July 18:10
Health Ministry Initiating Ban On Cosmetic Products Testing On Animals 18:07
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 16:28
SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait 15:20
more news
Elena Filiniuk from Abbott Laboratories becomes commercial department director of Darnitsa 14:37
Naftogaz Expecting Nord Stream-2 Launch In H2, 2020 17:53
Vakarchuk Heads Holos Party 17:47
Naftogaz Expecting Decision Of Stockholm Arbitration To Collect USD 11.6 Billion From Gazprom In Favor Of Naftogaz Until November 2021 17:56
LPR Hands Over To Ukraine Another 64 Prisoners 18:01
more news
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 16:28
Zelenskyy Confident Sheremet’s Murderers Will Be Found After Hearing Kniazev’s Report On Progress Of Murder Investigation 18:25
SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait 15:20
Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post 18:17
Newspaper Editor Kolev Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.134 In Odesa, Beating Ex-Governor Chervonenko And MP Chekita 18:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok