Total State Debt Up 2.5% To USD 80.35 Billion In July

The total state debt (direct and state-secured) of Ukraine in July increased in US dollar equivalent by 2.5% or USD 1.96 billion to USD 80.35 billion month over month.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from data of the Ministry of Finance.

The direct state debt in June increased in US dollar equivalent by 2.74% to USD 70.02 billion, including foreign debt increased by 3.23% to USD 40.12 bilion.

Out of USD 80.35 billion of state debt, USD 70 billion is a direct state debt, and USD 10.3 billion is a debt that the state guarantees to public and private companies.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, the total state debt of Ukraine increased by 2.59% or USD 2.02 billion, and in the hryvnia equivalent decreased by 1.83% or USD 39.26 billion due to the strengthening of the hryvnia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine rose in US dollar equivalent by 2.6% or USD 2.02 billion to USD 78.32 billion.

In 2017, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine rose in US dollar equivalent by 7.5% or USD 5.33 billion to USD 76.31 billion.