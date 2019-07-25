Health Ministry Initiating Ban On Cosmetic Products Testing On Animals

The Ministry of Health is initiating a ban on testing of cosmetic products on animals.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The requirements for cosmetics in the Ukrainian market will be the same as in the European one. Compared to the current standards, the list of prohibited ingredients will be three times bigger. The testing of cosmetics on animals is also banned. New standards are a guarantee of quality and safety. The thesis “quality, because from Europe " loses relevance, since the requirements for cosmetics we have will be the same as in the countries of the European Union," reads the statement.

According to the report, at present, Ukrainian and foreign manufacturers can supply cosmetics for the Ukrainian market under "low" requirements.

The list of prohibited ingredients is quite small - it has only 400 positions.

At that, the new regulations propose to supplement this list and expand it to 1,383 items.

Besides, the new regulation provides for the use of only approved dyes, preservatives, UV filters.

Requirements for Ukrainian and foreign manufacturers will be the same.

Those companies that already have the capacity to apply new standards will easily transfer to the new conditions, while others will have a transition period of 18 months, which in turn will make it possible to approve new methodologies and establish processes without financial risks for companies and unfair competition.

"This, in particular, is relevant for a ban on cosmetics testing on animals and switching to the latest technological developments, in particular alternative methods for cosmetic products testing. Ukraine currently has no approved methodologies for alternative cosmetics safety tests. The transition period will allow the Ukrainian cosmetic business to develop without interference," reads the statement.

It also stated that uniform EU standards will help Ukrainian manufacturers of cosmetic products in the medium term to export their products to the countries of the European Union, and foreign producers will be able to locate their production in Ukraine, which will contribute, in particular, to reducing the cost of their products.

Such rules have been in effect in the European Union for several years, while new requirements for the safety of cosmetic products were also introduced in the EU with a transition period.

The new technical regulation on cosmetic products is one of the steps of Ukraine to fulfill the conditions of the association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

The Regulation is developed on the basis of EU Regulation No.1223/2009.

The document should eliminate legal differences, as well as administrative and technical barriers to trade between Ukraine and the countries of the European Union.

