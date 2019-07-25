subscribe to newsletter
25.4 25.8
28.2 28.85
˟
25 July 2019, Thursday
Politics 2019-07-25T20:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI

Former president, Petro Poroshenko, arrived for interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on Thursday, July 25.

He said this to journalists near the SBI building, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I had to suspend an international meeting and respond to the insinuations launched by Mr. Portnov and representatives of the SBI. And had to come here today to fully refute all the efforts of Portnov and his accomplices from the Russian Federation and discredit Ukraine. They will definitely fail," said Poroshenko and entered the SBI building.

The former President arrived along with his press secretary Sviatoslav Tseholko and lawyer Ihor Holovan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI said Poroshenko would not arrive for the interrogation on Thursday, July 25.

