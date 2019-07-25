subscribe to newsletter
25.4 25.8
28.2 28.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait
25 July 2019, Thursday, 15:20 44
Politics 2019-07-25T20:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait

SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the prosecutor's office in Odesa region have detained Russian tanker Neyma, that was blocking Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait.

The SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During a pre-trial investigation, it was found out that under a direct order of the top leadership of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB), representatives of the Border Service of the FSB committed an act of armed aggression against Ukrainian military vessels of Nikopol, Berdiansk and towboat Yany Kapu in the Kerch Strait," the statement says.

The SBU notes that the border troops of the Russian FSB illegally blocked the movement of Ukrainian military vessels at the Kerch Strait with the help of the NEYMA tanker (8895528, MMSI 273347000, flag of the Russian Federation).

SBU investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation and in-absentia served 15 Russian military officials with charge papers.

On July 24, according to information from Ukrainian border guards, the Russian-flagged NIKA SPIRIT tanker entered the port of Izmail.

In compliance with the international information system EQUASIS was identified as the already known tanker NEYMA, used to block the Kerch Strait.

The investigation says that the vessel was renamed to conceal its involvement in the unlawful actions and acts of aggression on November 25, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, 2018, Russian military detained two Ukrainian motorboats and one towboat of the Ukrainian Navy near the Kerch Strait.

A total of 24 Ukrainian seamen were taken hostage.

Больше новостей о: PGO sbu Kerch Strait vessel seamen Russian tanker

Archive
News
Ukraine Exhausts 2019 Quotas For Duty-Free Export Of Sugar, Wheat, And Butter To EU 18:13
Total State Debt Up 2.5% To USD 80.35 Billion In July 18:10
Health Ministry Initiating Ban On Cosmetic Products Testing On Animals 18:07
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 16:28
SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait 15:20
more news
Elena Filiniuk from Abbott Laboratories becomes commercial department director of Darnitsa 14:37
Naftogaz Expecting Nord Stream-2 Launch In H2, 2020 17:53
Vakarchuk Heads Holos Party 17:47
Naftogaz Expecting Decision Of Stockholm Arbitration To Collect USD 11.6 Billion From Gazprom In Favor Of Naftogaz Until November 2021 17:56
LPR Hands Over To Ukraine Another 64 Prisoners 18:01
more news
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 16:28
Zelenskyy Confident Sheremet’s Murderers Will Be Found After Hearing Kniazev’s Report On Progress Of Murder Investigation 18:25
SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait 15:20
Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post 18:17
Newspaper Editor Kolev Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.134 In Odesa, Beating Ex-Governor Chervonenko And MP Chekita 18:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok