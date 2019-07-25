PGO Insisting On Court Arrest Of 21 Land Plots, Cafe And 2 Houses Belonging To Ex-President Yuschenko

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is insisting on arresting property of former president of Ukraine (2005-2010), Viktor Yuschenko, in particular, four land plots in Obukhiv district of Kyiv region; 17 halves of land plots in Novi Bezradychi; a cafe with residential facilities; and two residential houses.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Yuschenko is suspected of money fraud.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court had refused to arrest Yuschenko’s property, but the PGO appealed against the decision.