subscribe to newsletter
25.4 25.8
28.2 28.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • PGO Insisting On Court Arrest Of 21 Land Plots, Cafe And 2 Houses Belonging To Ex-President Yuschenko
25 July 2019, Thursday, 14:05 14
Politics 2019-07-25T19:34:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
PGO Insisting On Court Arrest Of 21 Land Plots, Cafe And 2 Houses Belonging To Ex-President Yuschenko

PGO Insisting On Court Arrest Of 21 Land Plots, Cafe And 2 Houses Belonging To Ex-President Yuschenko

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is insisting on arresting property of former president of Ukraine (2005-2010), Viktor Yuschenko, in particular, four land plots in Obukhiv district of Kyiv region; 17 halves of land plots in Novi Bezradychi; a cafe with residential facilities; and two residential houses.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Yuschenko is suspected of money fraud.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court had refused to arrest Yuschenko’s property, but the PGO appealed against the decision.

Больше новостей о: Viktor Yuschenko property arrest money fraud

Archive
News
Ukraine Exhausts 2019 Quotas For Duty-Free Export Of Sugar, Wheat, And Butter To EU 18:13
Total State Debt Up 2.5% To USD 80.35 Billion In July 18:10
Health Ministry Initiating Ban On Cosmetic Products Testing On Animals 18:07
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 16:28
SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait 15:20
more news
Elena Filiniuk from Abbott Laboratories becomes commercial department director of Darnitsa 14:37
Naftogaz Expecting Nord Stream-2 Launch In H2, 2020 17:53
Vakarchuk Heads Holos Party 17:47
Naftogaz Expecting Decision Of Stockholm Arbitration To Collect USD 11.6 Billion From Gazprom In Favor Of Naftogaz Until November 2021 17:56
LPR Hands Over To Ukraine Another 64 Prisoners 18:01
more news
Poroshenko Arrives For Interrogation At SBI 16:28
Zelenskyy Confident Sheremet’s Murderers Will Be Found After Hearing Kniazev’s Report On Progress Of Murder Investigation 18:25
SBU, Prosecutor's Office Detain Russian Tanker That Blocked Ukrainian Vessels In Kerch Strait 15:20
Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post 18:17
Newspaper Editor Kolev Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.134 In Odesa, Beating Ex-Governor Chervonenko And MP Chekita 18:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok