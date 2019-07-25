Law Enforcers Detain Ex-Head Of Odesa Region Police Holovin

Representatives of the National Police, Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) have detained former head of the main department of the National Police in Odesa region, Dmytro Holovin.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

He said that the detention operation took place on Thursday.

He said Holovin was detained being suspected of stealing a lot of cigarettes from a hard evidence warehouse.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Holovin resigned.