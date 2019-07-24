LPR Hands Over To Ukraine Another 64 Prisoners

The self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic has handed over 64 more prisoners to Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Justice for the Penitentiary System Denys Chernyshov wrote about this in Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights and personally Liudmila Denisova, another 64 convicts were transferred, who had been serving sentences in places of detention in the territory of Luhansk region temporarily uncontrolled by Ukraine," he reported.

This is the sixth successful transfer of prisoners from the occupied territory of the LPR.

In general, since December 2018, 319 people have been moved to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

In total, since 2014, 554 people have been returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, of which 223 from the occupied part of Donetsk region and 12 from the Crimea annexed by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, the LPR transferred 60 more prisoners to Ukraine.