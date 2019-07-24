subscribe to newsletter
25.55 25.95
28.4 29.05
˟
24 July 2019, Wednesday, 18:01 37
Politics 2019-07-25T03:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
LPR Hands Over To Ukraine Another 64 Prisoners

LPR Hands Over To Ukraine Another 64 Prisoners

The self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic has handed over 64 more prisoners to Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Justice for the Penitentiary System Denys Chernyshov wrote about this in Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights and personally Liudmila Denisova, another 64 convicts were transferred, who had been serving sentences in places of detention in the territory of Luhansk region temporarily uncontrolled by Ukraine," he reported.

This is the sixth successful transfer of prisoners from the occupied territory of the LPR.

In general, since December 2018, 319 people have been moved to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

In total, since 2014, 554 people have been returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, of which 223 from the occupied part of Donetsk region and 12 from the Crimea annexed by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, the LPR transferred 60 more prisoners to Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: prisoners LPR Luhansk People's Republic Liudmyla Denisova

Archive
News
LPR Hands Over To Ukraine Another 64 Prisoners 18:01
Presidential Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka Assessing His Chances Of Becoming Prosecutor General At 50% 17:58
Naftogaz Expecting Decision Of Stockholm Arbitration To Collect USD 11.6 Billion From Gazprom In Favor Of Naftogaz Until November 2021 17:56
Naftogaz Expecting Nord Stream-2 Launch In H2, 2020 17:53
Vakarchuk Heads Holos Party 17:47
more news
Elena Filiniuk from Abbott Laboratories becomes commercial department director of Darnitsa 14:37
Servant Of The People Party 43.13%, Oppositional Platform 13.06%, Batkivschyna 8.18%, European Solidarity 8.12%, Holos Party 5.84% In Rada Election After 95.48% Of E-Protocols Counted By CEC 18:06
Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Kolomoiskyi's Words To Establish Death Threats Against 2 U.S. Citizens 12:56
Police Following Several Promising Leads In Journalist Sheremet Murder Investigation 18:13
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers For August By 7.2-7.5% To UAH 5,568-6,244.8 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 19:10
more news
Police Following Several Promising Leads In Journalist Sheremet Murder Investigation 18:13
Zelenskyy Confident Sheremet’s Murderers Will Be Found After Hearing Kniazev’s Report On Progress Of Murder Investigation 18:25
Groysman Instructs Ministers To Prepare For Handover Of Responsibilities To New Cabinet 14:01
Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post 18:17
Newspaper Editor Kolev Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.134 In Odesa, Beating Ex-Governor Chervonenko And MP Chekita 18:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok