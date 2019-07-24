Presidential Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka Assessing His Chances Of Becoming Prosecutor General At 50%

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ruslan Riaboshapka assesses his chances of becoming Prosecutor General at 50%.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I estimate chances at 50%. Either I will, or not,” he said.

According to him, he supports the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint him Prosecutor General.

Riaboshapka added that he spoke with the President on this subject several times.

In the case of appointment Prosecutor General, Riaboshapka plans first of all to conduct a personnel rotation in the leadership.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is considering Riaboshapka's candidacy for the post of Prosecutor General.