Naftogaz Expecting Nord Stream-2 Launch In H2, 2020

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company expects the launch of the Russian main gas pipeline Nord Stream-2 in the second half of 2020.

This is stated in the prospectus for the issuance by Naftogaz of Eurobonds, a copy of which the Ukrainian News Agency otained.

“The expected capacity of Nord Stream-2 is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year and its launch is expected in the second half of 2020,” it says.

Naftogaz is also expecting the completion of the construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline at the end of 2019.

It is noted that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 and the Turkish Stream will allow the Russian company Gazprom to transport gas from Russia to the countries of the European Union, bypassing the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, Naftogaz filed a complaint with the European Commission on the anti-competitive actions of Gazprom (Russia).

At his joint briefing with President of Poland Andrzej Duda, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Poland had to cooperate in counteracting the Nord Stream-2.

Earlier, the House of Representatives of the United States Congress approved a bill against the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.