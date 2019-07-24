subscribe to newsletter
Vakarchuk Heads Holos Party

Singer Sviatoslav Vakarchuk has headed the Holos party.

The press service of the party has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today the Holos party congress elected Sviatoslav Vakarchuk as the party chairman. Yulia Klymenko, who headed Holos since the renewal and renaming of the party, will focus on working on the economic agenda for the Holos,” reads the statement.

With reference to the words of Vakarchuk, it is noted that the singer will focus on the development of the party.

Holos will continue to develop its regional structure and begins preparing for local elections.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, Holos announced its intention to propose Vakarchuk's candidacy for the post of prime minister.

A total of 43.13% (6.18 million) of voters voted for the Servant of the People party, 13.04% (1.86 million) - for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 8.18% (1.17 million) - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party of Yulia Tymoshenko, 8.12% (1.16 million) - for European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; and 5.83% (836,000) - for the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk in the snap parliamentary election after calculation of 98.34% of electronic protocols.

