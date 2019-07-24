Cabinet Approves Candidacy Of Shmyhal For Post Of Ivano-Frankivsk Governor

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the candidature of Denys Shmyhal to the post of the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

Envoy of the President in the Cabinet of Ministers, Andrii Herus, said this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, Shmyhal worked as head of the department of economic development and industry of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

He also claimed the post of Lviv governor.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the appointment of Shmyhal as governor.