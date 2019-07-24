subscribe to newsletter
25.55 25.95
28.4 29.05
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet Approves Candidacy Of Shmyhal For Post Of Ivano-Frankivsk Governor
24 July 2019, Wednesday, 14:06 10
Politics 2019-07-24T14:07:38+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Approves Candidacy Of Shmyhal For Post Of Ivano-Frankivsk Governor

Cabinet Approves Candidacy Of Shmyhal For Post Of Ivano-Frankivsk Governor

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the candidature of Denys Shmyhal to the post of the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

Envoy of the President in the Cabinet of Ministers, Andrii Herus, said this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, Shmyhal worked as head of the department of economic development and industry of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

He also claimed the post of Lviv governor.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the appointment of Shmyhal as governor.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers governor Denys Shmyhal Ivano-Frankivsk

Archive
News
Elena Filiniuk from Abbott Laboratories becomes commercial department director of Darnitsa 14:37
Cabinet Approves Candidacy Of Shmyhal For Post Of Ivano-Frankivsk Governor 14:06
Groysman Instructs Ministers To Prepare For Handover Of Responsibilities To New Cabinet 14:01
SBI Summons Klitschko For Interrogation On July 26 13:50
NACB Opens Case On Fact Of Abuse Of Kyiv Officials During Construction Of Bicycle-Pedestrian Bridge 13:44
more news
Servant Of The People Party 43.13%, Oppositional Platform 13.06%, Batkivschyna 8.18%, European Solidarity 8.12%, Holos Party 5.84% In Rada Election After 95.48% Of E-Protocols Counted By CEC 18:06
Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Kolomoiskyi's Words To Establish Death Threats Against 2 U.S. Citizens 12:56
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers For August By 7.2-7.5% To UAH 5,568-6,244.8 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 19:10
Police Following Several Promising Leads In Journalist Sheremet Murder Investigation 18:13
Russian Snipers Arrive In Donetsk With Aim Of Destroying OSCE SMM Surveillance Cameras - JFO HQ 13:04
more news
Police Following Several Promising Leads In Journalist Sheremet Murder Investigation 18:13
Zelenskyy Confident Sheremet’s Murderers Will Be Found After Hearing Kniazev’s Report On Progress Of Murder Investigation 18:25
Groysman Instructs Ministers To Prepare For Handover Of Responsibilities To New Cabinet 14:01
Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post 18:17
Newspaper Editor Kolev Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.134 In Odesa, Beating Ex-Governor Chervonenko And MP Chekita 18:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok