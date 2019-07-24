Groysman Instructs Ministers To Prepare For Handover Of Responsibilities To New Cabinet

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman instructed the ministers to prepare for the handover of responsibilities to the new Cabinet of Ministers, which will be formed by the new Verkhovna Rada, whose election was held on July 21.

Groysman said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Constitution, the current Cabinet of Ministers of Groysman will resign on the first day of the session of the new Verkhovna Rada and continue to fulfill its duties until the formation of the new government.

The Prime Minister said that he hoped that the start of the work of the new Verkhovna Rada and the formation of a new government would happen quickly.

Groysman assured that his Cabinet of Ministers would ensure stability in the country and preparation for a new heating season during the transition period.

"We are very responsible for ensuring stability in the country and the implementation of all tasks that are assigned to the government during the transition period. We will ensure the normal functioning of the country, prepare the country for the heating season so that there are no shocks," he said.

Groysman instructed the ministries to prepare all the necessary materials for the early transfer of cases to the next ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People party, which according to preliminary estimates in the new Verkhovna Rada received the majority of mandates, is in favor of opening the new convocation of the Verkhovna Rada on Independence Day, August 24.