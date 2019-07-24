subscribe to newsletter
SBI Summons Klitschko For Interrogation On July 26

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) summoned the mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, for interrogation on July 26.

The press service of the SBI said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The time of interrogation is not specified.

Klitschko summoned for interrogation in the case related to land plots in Kyiv, as a witness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Maryna Parinova, a lawyer and head of the European Human Rights Union public organization, announced that the SBI had launched the second pre-trial investigation into land frauds of Klitschko.

Earlier, Parinova appealed to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the SBI with a request to launch an investigation against Klitschko.

On July 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Klitschko the intention to divide the posts of mayor and chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration.

