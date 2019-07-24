subscribe to newsletter
  NACB Opens Case On Fact Of Abuse Of Kyiv Officials During Construction Of Bicycle-Pedestrian Bridge
24 July 2019, Wednesday, 13:44
NACB Opens Case On Fact Of Abuse Of Kyiv Officials During Construction Of Bicycle-Pedestrian Bridge

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) opened criminal proceedings on the fact of abuse of officials of the municipal enterprise of the Kyiv mayor's office during the construction of a bicycle-pedestrian bridge.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the NACB.

“On the "Klitschko glass bridge", the case is open,” he said.

The authority investigates possible abuses of workers of the Engineering Center municipal enterprise (the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration) and the embezzlement of funds, as well as the excess of official powers.

The case is open under Article 191 of the Criminal Code, as well as under Article 364.

The press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) confirmed the opening of the case.

"NACB detectives began an investigation into the facts set out in appeals of public organizations and media publications about the possible commission by officials of the Engineering Center municipal enterprise, the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (Kyiv City State Administration) to waste other people's property by abusing officials of their official position in particular large amounts, by prior agreement by a group of individuals," he said.

The fact of possible violations of officials in the course of construction work during the construction of a pedestrian-bicycle bridge between the Kkreschatyi and Volodymyrska Hirka parks in Pecherskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts is under investigation.

 

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NACB employees served a suspicion to the former first deputy director general of the state research and design Institute of Titan of causing USD 1.2 million in damage to the institution.

