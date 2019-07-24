subscribe to newsletter
25.55 25.95
28.4 29.05
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Espreso.TV Journalist Kostiuk Wins Rada Election In Constituency 65, Beating MP Lytvyn
24 July 2019, Wednesday, 13:30 12
Politics 2019-07-24T15:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Espreso.TV Journalist Kostiuk Wins Rada Election In Constituency 65, Beating MP Lytvyn

Espreso.TV Journalist Kostiuk Wins Rada Election In Constituency 65, Beating MP Lytvyn

Nominee of the Servant of the People party, journalist of the Espreso.TV channel, Dmytro Kostiuk, won the parliamentary election in the single-member constituency 65 (Novohrad-Volynskyi, Baranovskyi, Emilchinskyi, Novohrad-Volynskyi and Pulinskyi districts) in Zhytomyr region.

This is indicated by data published on the website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, Kostiuk got 35.43% or 25,990 votes according to the results of the counting of 97.12% of the electronic protocols of the district commissions.

His closest self-nominated rival, independent Member of Parliament, Volodymyr Lytvyn, got 25.68% or 18,839 votes.

The third place was taken by the self-nominated candidate, the director of the Horodnytske forestry, Viktor Melnyk, who got 24.50% or 17,979 votes.

Kostiuk, 26, was born in Novohrad-Volynskyi of Zhytomyr region.

In total, in the constituency 65 there were 10 candidates running.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the snap parliamentary election were held on July 21.

Больше новостей о: election parliament journalist Servant of the People party snap parliamentary election Espreso TV channel Dmytro Kostiuk

Archive
News
Elena Filiniuk from Abbott Laboratories becomes commercial department director of Darnitsa 14:37
Cabinet Approves Candidacy Of Shmyhal For Post Of Ivano-Frankivsk Governor 14:06
Groysman Instructs Ministers To Prepare For Handover Of Responsibilities To New Cabinet 14:01
SBI Summons Klitschko For Interrogation On July 26 13:50
NACB Opens Case On Fact Of Abuse Of Kyiv Officials During Construction Of Bicycle-Pedestrian Bridge 13:44
more news
Servant Of The People Party 43.13%, Oppositional Platform 13.06%, Batkivschyna 8.18%, European Solidarity 8.12%, Holos Party 5.84% In Rada Election After 95.48% Of E-Protocols Counted By CEC 18:06
Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Kolomoiskyi's Words To Establish Death Threats Against 2 U.S. Citizens 12:56
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers For August By 7.2-7.5% To UAH 5,568-6,244.8 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 19:10
Police Following Several Promising Leads In Journalist Sheremet Murder Investigation 18:13
Russian Snipers Arrive In Donetsk With Aim Of Destroying OSCE SMM Surveillance Cameras - JFO HQ 13:04
more news
Police Following Several Promising Leads In Journalist Sheremet Murder Investigation 18:13
Zelenskyy Confident Sheremet’s Murderers Will Be Found After Hearing Kniazev’s Report On Progress Of Murder Investigation 18:25
Groysman Instructs Ministers To Prepare For Handover Of Responsibilities To New Cabinet 14:01
Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post 18:17
Newspaper Editor Kolev Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.134 In Odesa, Beating Ex-Governor Chervonenko And MP Chekita 18:29
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok