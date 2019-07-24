Espreso.TV Journalist Kostiuk Wins Rada Election In Constituency 65, Beating MP Lytvyn

Nominee of the Servant of the People party, journalist of the Espreso.TV channel, Dmytro Kostiuk, won the parliamentary election in the single-member constituency 65 (Novohrad-Volynskyi, Baranovskyi, Emilchinskyi, Novohrad-Volynskyi and Pulinskyi districts) in Zhytomyr region.\r\nThis is indicated by data published on the website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAccording to the data, Kostiuk got 35.43% or 25,990 votes according to the results of the counting of 97.12% of the electronic protocols of the district commissions.\r\nHis closest self-nominated rival, independent Member of Parliament, Volodymyr Lytvyn, got 25.68% or 18,839 votes.\r\nThe third place was taken by the self-nominated candidate, the director of the Horodnytske forestry, Viktor Melnyk, who got 24.50% or 17,979 votes.\r\nKostiuk, 26, was born in Novohrad-Volynskyi of Zhytomyr region.\r\nIn total, in the constituency 65 there were 10 candidates running.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the snap parliamentary election were held on July 21.