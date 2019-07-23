Newspaper Editor Kolev Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.134 In Odesa, Beating Ex-Governor Chervonenko And MP Chekita

Newspaper Editor Kolev Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.134 In Odesa, Beating Ex-Governor Chervonenko And

Oleh Kolev, editor of the Prydunaiski Visti newspaper (Servant of the People party) won election to the Verkhovna Rada in the constituency No.134 in Malynivskyi district of Odesa, having beat the former governor of Zaporizhia region Yevhen Chervonenko and Member of Parliament Hennadii Chekita (Petro Poroshenko Bloc).

This is indicated by data published on the website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, Kolev got 34.75% or 25,412 votes, according to the results of counting 100% of the electronic protocols of the district commissions.

The second place went to Chervonenko with a score of 16.85% of the vote, and the third - to current Member of Parliament Chekita with a score of 8.52%.

Kolev is 46 years old.

He was born in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region, the owner and editor of the Prydunaiski Visti newspaper.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the snap parliamentary election were held on July 21.