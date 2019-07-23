subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Confident Sheremet's Murderers Will Be Found After Hearing Kniazev's Report On Progress Of Murder Investigation
Zelenskyy Confident Sheremet’s Murderers Will Be Found After Hearing Kniazev’s Report On Progress Of Murder Investigation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that the murderers of journalist Pavel Sheremet will be found.

Zelenskyy announced this to reporters after hearing National Police Chief Serhii Kniazev’s report on the progress of the investigation into the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, which was delivered behind closed doors.

"I saw a lot of materials. Firstly, I would like to thank the specialists in the criminal investigation department... After what I saw, I want to assure you that I think we will have a result, although I cannot say when... The people that committed the murder will be found," said the president.

He added that pressure should not be exerted on law enforcement officers.

“Because of what I heard and saw without journalists, I would like us not to put a lot of pressure on employees of the criminal investigation department. There is a lot of work there, and I am sure that they simply could not show you a lot of facts. We need a result in this case. The most important thing if for the entire country to know who these people that blew up Pavel Sheremet are and for them to be sent to prison," said Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kniazev has said that the police are following a number of promising leads in the investigation of the murder of Sheremet.

The car that Sheremet was driving was blown up in downtown Kyiv on July 20, 2016.

