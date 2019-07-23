Russian Supreme Court Upholds Ukrainian Citizen Hryb’s 6-Year Prison Sentence

The Supreme Court of Russia has upheld Ukrainian citizen Pavlo Hryb’s six-year prison sentence.\r\nHryb’s father announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nHe cited media reports dated Tuesday, July 23.\r\nAccording to him, the Russian court rejected Hryb’s appeal against the sentence.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the North-Caucasus District Military Court of the Russian Federation sentenced Hryb to six years in prison on March 22.\r\nThe court found the Ukrainian guilty of promoting terrorism.\r\nAccording to prosecutors, Hryb incited a schoolgirl from Sochi to organize a terrorist act via social media.\r\nOfficers from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Hryb in Belarus in August 2017.\r\nThey took him to the Russian Federation, where they arrested him on charges of terrorism.\r\nHe went on trial in July 2018.\r\nDoctors have diagnosed Hryb with liver cirrhosis and Alzheimer's disease.\r\nThe Ukrainian parliament’s human rights representative Liudmyla Denisova has said that Hryb needs heart surgery.