Russian Supreme Court Upholds Ukrainian Citizen Hryb’s 6-Year Prison Sentence

The Supreme Court of Russia has upheld Ukrainian citizen Pavlo Hryb’s six-year prison sentence.

Hryb’s father announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He cited media reports dated Tuesday, July 23.

According to him, the Russian court rejected Hryb’s appeal against the sentence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the North-Caucasus District Military Court of the Russian Federation sentenced Hryb to six years in prison on March 22.

The court found the Ukrainian guilty of promoting terrorism.

According to prosecutors, Hryb incited a schoolgirl from Sochi to organize a terrorist act via social media.

Officers from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Hryb in Belarus in August 2017.

They took him to the Russian Federation, where they arrested him on charges of terrorism.

He went on trial in July 2018.

Doctors have diagnosed Hryb with liver cirrhosis and Alzheimer's disease.

The Ukrainian parliament’s human rights representative Liudmyla Denisova has said that Hryb needs heart surgery.