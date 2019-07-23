Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering the candidacy of the deputy head of the Office of President Ruslan Riaboshapka for the post of Prosecutor General.

He told this to reporters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Maybe. This is one of the options, one of the applicants. I said from the very beginning of the presidential campaign that Riaboshapka is a great specialist. I see him as one of the applicants," he said.

Before that, Zelenskyy expressed the disappointment that Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko did not come to the report on the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, National Police Chief Serhii Kniazev said that the police have a number of promising directions to investigate the murder of Sheremet.

On July 20, 2016, the car Sheremet was driving was blown up in the center of Kyiv.