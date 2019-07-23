subscribe to newsletter
25.6 26
28.5 29.2
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post
23 July 2019, Tuesday, 18:17 17
Politics 2019-07-24T01:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post

Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering the candidacy of the deputy head of the Office of President Ruslan Riaboshapka for the post of Prosecutor General.

He told this to reporters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Maybe. This is one of the options, one of the applicants. I said from the very beginning of the presidential campaign that Riaboshapka is a great specialist. I see him as one of the applicants," he said.

Before that, Zelenskyy expressed the disappointment that Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko did not come to the report on the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, National Police Chief Serhii Kniazev said that the police have a number of promising directions to investigate the murder of Sheremet.

On July 20, 2016, the car Sheremet was driving was blown up in the center of Kyiv.

Больше новостей о: President Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Archive
News
Newspaper Editor Kolev Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.134 In Odesa, Beating Ex-Governor Chervonenko And MP Chekita 18:29
Zelenskyy Confident Sheremet’s Murderers Will Be Found After Hearing Kniazev’s Report On Progress Of Murder Investigation 18:25
Russian Supreme Court Upholds Ukrainian Citizen Hryb’s 6-Year Prison Sentence 18:21
Zelenskyy Considering Candidacy Of President Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka For Prosecutor General Post 18:17
Police Following Several Promising Leads In Journalist Sheremet Murder Investigation 18:13
more news
Servant Of The People Party 43.13%, Oppositional Platform 13.06%, Batkivschyna 8.18%, European Solidarity 8.12%, Holos Party 5.84% In Rada Election After 95.48% Of E-Protocols Counted By CEC 18:06
36.59% Of Voters In 198 Of 199 Constituencies Of All Regions Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 18:38
Voter Turnout 3% In Australia, 20% In Japan, 28% In South Korea 19:44
Servant Of People Party 43.9%, Oppositional Platform 11.5%, European Solidarity 8.9%, Batkivschyna 7.6%, Holos Party 6.3% In Rada Election – National Exit-Poll 2019 21:27
44.7% For Servant Of People, 12.2% For Opposition Platform, 8.5% For European Solidarity,, 7.5% For Batkivshchyna, 5.9% For Holos In Rada Election - Sotsis and CVU's Exit-Poll 21:04
more news
36.59% Of Voters In 198 Of 199 Constituencies Of All Regions Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 18:38
OSCE SMM Registers 75 Ceasefire Agreement Violations During Harvesting Campaign 14:11
Voter Turnout 3% In Australia, 20% In Japan, 28% In South Korea 19:44
44.7% For Servant Of People, 12.2% For Opposition Platform, 8.5% For European Solidarity,, 7.5% For Batkivshchyna, 5.9% For Holos In Rada Election - Sotsis and CVU's Exit-Poll 21:04
European Solidarity 29.55%, Servant Of The People Party 28.13%, Holos Party 19.67% After 100% Of Protocols Counted In Foreign Constituency 13:54
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok