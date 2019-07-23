subscribe to newsletter
  Police Following Several Promising Leads In Journalist Sheremet Murder Investigation
Police Following Several Promising Leads In Journalist Sheremet Murder Investigation

The police are following a number of promising leads in the investigation into the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

National Police Chief Serhii Kniazev announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Police currently has a number of promising areas of work aimed at solving the murder of Pavel Sheremet," he said.

According to Kniazev, the police are investigating the connection between the murder of Sheremet and the book he wrote about the 2008 Russian-Georgian war.

This is because a network of Russian killers with orders to kill the Ukrainian soldiers involved in this conflict was uncovered in Ukraine in 2016, Kniazev said.

According to him, the police are also checking the connection between the murder of Sheremet and the murder of his friend, Russian politician Boris Nemtsov.

In addition, it is investigating the fact that Sheremet was planning to open a media support fund in Ukraine to look into the financial aspects of this issue on the eve of his murder.

In addition, according to the head of the National Police, forensic tests have shown that Donetsk resident Yulia Prasolova, who was convicted of blowing up counterintelligence officer Oleksandr Kharaberiush’s vehicle, was not involved in the murder of Sheremet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the car that Sheremet was driving was blown up in downtown Kyiv on July 20, 2016.

The national police classified the killing of Sheremet as “a highly qualified crime with little or no evidence” and stated that it was difficult to predict the outcome of its investigation.

