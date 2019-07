The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Denys Hutenko as acting head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS).

This is stated in the government decree No.556-p of July 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prior to this appointment, Hutenko held the post of director of the SFS Targeting and Customs Risk Management Department.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the acting chairperson of the State Fiscal Service, Oleksandr Vlasov.