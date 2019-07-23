Russian Snipers Arrive In Donetsk With Aim Of Destroying OSCE SMM Surveillance Cameras - JFO HQ

The headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) states that the Russian snipers arrived in Donetsk with an aim to destroy the surveillance cameras of the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM).

Press-center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“According to available information, Russian sniper groups arrived in occupied Donetsk with the aim of preparing and carrying out shelling and destruction of surveillance cameras of the OSCE SMM, which are installed in accordance with the Minsk Agreements in certain sections of the demarcation line,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the video surveillance cameras installed by the OSCE monitoring mission allow video recording of the situation around the clock.

With the help of these video cameras, international observers repeatedly recorded violations of the ceasefire regime by militants, provocative shelling of the positions of Ukrainian troops, shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure in the territory under control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, militants did not violate the ceasefire regime.