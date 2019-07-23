subscribe to newsletter
Naftogaz Completes Payment Of 90% Of Profit For 2018 As Dividends To State

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company completed the payment of 90% of the company's net profit for 2018 as dividends to the state.

The company said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On July 22, Naftogaz paid an additional UAH 8.2 billion in dividends to the state budget of Ukraine for 2018,” the statement reads.

It is noted that in this way the company transferred to the state UAH 12.3 billion, which is 90% of the company's net profit for 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, before July 1, Naftogaz paid UAH 4.1 billion in dividends to the state budget for 2018, in the amount of 30% of profit.

At the same time, the force of the governmental resolution that sets the normative of 90% was suspended with a court ruling.

Earlier, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman called for the dismissal of the leaders of Naftogaz, if they do not withdraw their claims on paying dividends to the state by July 10.

In 2018, Naftogaz reduced net profit by 64.3% or UAH 24.532 billion to UAH 13.613 billion year over year.

In 2018, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company group, according to operational data as of January 8, 2019, paid UAH 136.5 billion in taxes and dividends to the state budget.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is a leading enterprise in the fuel and energy complex of the country, which is engaged in the exploration and development of fields, the drilling, transportation and storage of oil and gas, and the supply of gas to consumers.

