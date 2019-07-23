Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Kolomoiskyi's Words To Establish Death Threats Against 2 U.S. Citizens

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered a linguistic examination of the speech of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in an interview with the Schemes: Corruption in Details program for the possible identification of death threats against two U.S. citizens, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, who are clients of President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudolph Giuliani.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Main Investigation Department of the National Police is investigating the case of June 10 into the death threats of two U.S. citizens, that is under Part 1 of Article 129 of the Criminal Code.

A pre-trial investigation revealed that the National Police received a message from U.S. citizens Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas about committing a criminal offense against them.

In particular, it is reported that during an interview with the journalists of the Schemes: Corruption in Details program at the Catch restaurant in Kyiv, which was published in open sources, they were threatened with their lives and health.

On July 17, the Pecherskyi District Court ordered a forensic linguistic examination (semantic research) on the case, which was entrusted to experts from the Kyiv Research Institute of Forensic Examinations.

The following questions were put to the experts: whether the text of the interview by Kolomoiskyi contains statements that testify or indicate direct threats to the life and/or health of Fruman and Parnas; if so, in which words and expressions this is shown; whether the text of the interview contains statements that testify or indicate hidden threats to the life and/or health of Fruman and Parnas; if so, in which words and expressions this is shown; whether the text of the interview contains other statements that may be perceived as threats to the life and/or health of Fruman and Parnas; if so, in which words and expressions.

For the examination, the experts were provided with the materials of criminal proceedings in the quantity necessary for the examination and the transcript of the interview.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, has called Ihor Kolomoiskyi, the former co-owner of PrivatBank, a criminal oligarch.