subscribe to newsletter
25.6 26
28.5 29.2
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Mamakhokhotala Studio’s Head Hryschuk From Servant Of People Defeats MP Andrievskyi From BPP In Rada Election In Constituency No. 222 In Kyiv
22 July 2019, Monday, 18:59 13
Politics 2019-07-22T23:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Mamakhokhotala Studio’s Head Hryschuk From Servant Of People Defeats MP Andrievskyi From BPP In Rada Election

Mamakhokhotala Studio’s Head Hryschuk From Servant Of People Defeats MP Andrievskyi From BPP In Rada Election In Constituency No. 222 In Kyiv

The Mamakhokhotala studio’s head Roman Hryschuk, who is the Servant of the People party’s parliamentary candidate, won the snap parliamentary election in the constituency No. 222 in Kyiv, defeating Member of Parliament Dmytro Andrievskyi of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc (BPP) faction.

This is indicated by data published on the website of the Central Election Commission, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, Hryschuk has won 26,357 votes or 40.29% of the total number of votes with 94.25% of the votes counted.

His closest rival is independent candidate Andrievskyi, who won 10,216 votes or 15.61%.

Andrievskyi won the parliamentary election in this constituency in 2014.

The Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party’s candidate Volodymyr Nazarenko was third with 8,562 votes or 13.08%.

Hryschuk, 29, was born in Kyiv. He is the director of LLC MX Show.

In total, 14 candidates contested the snap parliamentary election in the constituency No. 222 (part of the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the snap parliamentary election took place on July 21.

Больше новостей о: election Servant of the People party snap parliamentary election Mamakhokhotala studio Roman Hryschuk

Archive
News
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers For August By 7.2-7.5% To UAH 5,568-6,244.8 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 19:10
Mamakhokhotala Studio’s Head Hryschuk From Servant Of People Defeats MP Andrievskyi From BPP In Rada Election In Constituency No. 222 In Kyiv 18:59
OSCE: Rada Election Campaign Competitive, Fundamental Rights And Freedoms Generally Respected Despite Malpractices In Majoritarian Races 18:20
Court Releases Ex-MP Yefremov From Custody 18:14
Servant Of The People Party 42.68%, Oppositional Platform 13.04%, European Solidarity 8.41%, Batkivschyna 8.03%, And Holos Party 6.17% In Rada Election After 70.49% Of E-Protocols Counted By CEC 17:39
more news
36.59% Of Voters In 198 Of 199 Constituencies Of All Regions Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 18:38
Rada Election Starts In Ukraine 08:32
Voter Turnout 3% In Australia, 20% In Japan, 28% In South Korea 19:44
National Police Interrogates Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin In Case Of Murder Of Journalist Sheremet 15:36
33.80% Of Voters In 5 Of 199 Constituencies Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 16:28
more news
OSCE SMM Registers 75 Ceasefire Agreement Violations During Harvesting Campaign 14:11
Koriavchenkov Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.33 In Dnipropetrovsk Region 14:22
Emergency Service Finds 12 Explosive Items At Mayorske Checkpoint As Of 5 PM 17:58
Kyivpastrans Stops Work Of Funicular Due To Tech Inspection And Repair Until August 23 14:17
Police Open 33 Cases On Violations During Voting In Rada Election As Of 5 PM 17:36
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok