Mamakhokhotala Studio’s Head Hryschuk From Servant Of People Defeats MP Andrievskyi From BPP In Rada Election In Constituency No. 222 In Kyiv

Mamakhokhotala Studio’s Head Hryschuk From Servant Of People Defeats MP Andrievskyi From BPP In Rada Election

The Mamakhokhotala studio’s head Roman Hryschuk, who is the Servant of the People party’s parliamentary candidate, won the snap parliamentary election in the constituency No. 222 in Kyiv, defeating Member of Parliament Dmytro Andrievskyi of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc (BPP) faction.

This is indicated by data published on the website of the Central Election Commission, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, Hryschuk has won 26,357 votes or 40.29% of the total number of votes with 94.25% of the votes counted.

His closest rival is independent candidate Andrievskyi, who won 10,216 votes or 15.61%.

Andrievskyi won the parliamentary election in this constituency in 2014.

The Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party’s candidate Volodymyr Nazarenko was third with 8,562 votes or 13.08%.

Hryschuk, 29, was born in Kyiv. He is the director of LLC MX Show.

In total, 14 candidates contested the snap parliamentary election in the constituency No. 222 (part of the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the snap parliamentary election took place on July 21.