OSCE: Rada Election Campaign Competitive, Fundamental Rights And Freedoms Generally Respected Despite Malpractices In Majoritarian Races

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) believes that fundamental rights and freedoms were generally respected in the snap parliamentary election in Ukraine and that the election campaign was competitive despite numerous malpractices in the majoritarian races.

The special coordinator of the OSCE’s short-term observer mission, Ilkka Kanerva, announced this at a press conference in Kyiv, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the July 21 snap parliamentary election in Ukraine fundamental rights and freedoms were overall respected and the campaign was competitive, despite numerous malpractices, particularly in the majoritarian races. Generally, the electoral administration was competent and effective despite short time available to prepare the election, which were seen as an opportunity to consolidate reforms and changes in politics that Ukrainian voters are hoping for," he said.

In sharp contrast, according to him, the campaign was marked by wide-spread vote-buying, misuse of incumbency, and the practice of exploiting all possible legislative loopholes, skewing equality of opportunity for contestants.

“Intertwined business and political interests dictate media coverage of election and allow for the misuse of political finance, including at the local level, " he said.

The vote count was transparent but basic reconciliation procedures were often not followed and in over one third of observations steps prescribed for completing the protocol were not adhered to, he said.

"A number of prior ODIHR recommendations remain unaddressed, including on candidate and voter registration, composition of election commissions and simplification of dispute resolution process," the coordinator said.

Kanerva mentioned the presence of clone candidates, against whom police launched 46 investigations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the international non-governmental organization CANADEM stated on Monday that it was concerned about the concentration of the majority of national and regional media in several media groups.