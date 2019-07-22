subscribe to newsletter
22 July 2019, Monday, 18:14 15
Politics 2019-07-23T01:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Releases Ex-MP Yefremov From Custody

The Kyiv Court of Appeal released the former chairperson of the Party of Regions faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Yefremov, from custody.

Presiding judge Tetiana Tiutiun said this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that the board partially granted the appeal of the defendant’s defense and overturned the decision of the Starobilsk District Court of Luhansk region dated June 18 of this year to extend his detention.

The Court of Appeal decided to send Yefremov to a round-the-clock house arrest in his son’s apartment in Kyiv until September 20 inclusively, ordered him to hand over foreign passports and arrive at the court.

According to Yefremov’s lawyers, the trial against the ex-head of the Party of Regions faction in the Starobilsk district court of Luhansk region is at the stage of studying the defense materials and interrogating the defense witnesses.

Lawyers claim that the interrogations of about 100 witnesses of the prosecution did not confirm Yefremov’s guilt.

Besides, defenders point to violations of procedural law during the detention and arrest of Yefremov in 2016.

Also, the lawyers stated the unsatisfactory state of health of the accused, in particular, heart problems.

Consideration of the appeal for the extension of the arrest of the accused, the cases against which are considered as a matter of fact, became possible due to the adoption by the Constitutional Court of decisions on the unconstitutionality of such a rule of June 13 and the unconstitutionality of non-alternative detention for suspected of high treason and terrorism of June 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 18, the Starobilsk District Court of Luhansk region extended the arrest of the former head of the Party of Regions in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Yefremov, until August 17.

On January 16, 2017, the Starobilsk District Court of Luhansk region started to consider the case against Yefremov.

The Prosecutor General's Office brought to court the charge of Yefremov of separatism, high treason, the organization of the seizure of the Luhansk regional state administration, the complicity of the seizure of the administration of the Security Service of Ukraine and the creation of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic.

He was detained in Kyiv on July 30, 2016.

