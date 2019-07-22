Perebyinis From Servant Of People Wins Rada Election In Constituency No. 212 In Kyiv

A candidate for Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People party, the head of the department of the Boris clinic Maksym Perebyinis has won the election of the Verkhovna Rada in the single-member constituency No. 212 in Kyiv.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a data on the website of the Central Election Commission.

According to the data, Perebyinis scored 34.3% or 27,975 votes by counting 91.11% of electronic protocols of district commissions.

His closest rival, a candidate from the European Solidarity party Andrii Zadereiko scored 16.71% or 13,633 votes.

Former mayor of Kyiv, self-nominated Oleksandr Popov took the third place - he scored 9.4% or 7,667 votes.

Perebyinis, 44, was born and lives in Kyiv, is non-affiliated.

In total, there were 17 candidates running for the constituency No. 212.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the snap parliamentary election took place on July 21.