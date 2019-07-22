subscribe to newsletter
25.6 26
28.5 29.2
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Koriavchenkov Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.33 In Dnipropetrovsk Region
22 July 2019, Monday, 14:22 19
Politics 2019-07-23T07:49:16+03:00
Ukrainian news
Koriavchenkov Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.33 In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Koriavchenkov Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.33 In Dnipropetrovsk Region

A candidate for Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People party, actor of the Kvartal 95 studio (Yuzik) Yurii Koriavchenkov won the election of the Verkhovna Rada in the single-mandate electoral constituency No. 33 (Kryvyi Rih) in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a data on the website of the Central Election Commission.

According to the data, Koriavchenkov scored 60.93% or 41,251 votes by counting 94.31% of electronic protocols of district commissions.

His closest rival, candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life, Vadym Vinshel, won 7.77% or 5,263 votes.

The third place was taken by the candidate from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party Olha Babenko - she scored 6.51% or 4,412 votes.

44-year-old Koriavchenkov was born in Kryvyi Rih, a member of the Servant of the People party, lives in Kyiv.

In total, there were 17 candidates running for constituency No.33.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the snap parliamentary election took places on July 21.

Больше новостей о: election Kvartal 95 snap parliamentary election Yurii Koriavchenkov Yuzik

Archive
News
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers For August By 7.2-7.5% To UAH 5,568-6,244.8 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 19:10
Mamakhokhotala Studio’s Head Hryschuk From Servant Of People Defeats MP Andrievskyi From BPP In Rada Election In Constituency No. 222 In Kyiv 18:59
OSCE: Rada Election Campaign Competitive, Fundamental Rights And Freedoms Generally Respected Despite Malpractices In Majoritarian Races 18:20
Court Releases Ex-MP Yefremov From Custody 18:14
Servant Of The People Party 42.68%, Oppositional Platform 13.04%, European Solidarity 8.41%, Batkivschyna 8.03%, And Holos Party 6.17% In Rada Election After 70.49% Of E-Protocols Counted By CEC 17:39
more news
36.59% Of Voters In 198 Of 199 Constituencies Of All Regions Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 18:38
Rada Election Starts In Ukraine 08:32
Voter Turnout 3% In Australia, 20% In Japan, 28% In South Korea 19:44
National Police Interrogates Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin In Case Of Murder Of Journalist Sheremet 15:36
33.80% Of Voters In 5 Of 199 Constituencies Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 16:28
more news
OSCE SMM Registers 75 Ceasefire Agreement Violations During Harvesting Campaign 14:11
Koriavchenkov Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.33 In Dnipropetrovsk Region 14:22
Emergency Service Finds 12 Explosive Items At Mayorske Checkpoint As Of 5 PM 17:58
Kyivpastrans Stops Work Of Funicular Due To Tech Inspection And Repair Until August 23 14:17
Police Open 33 Cases On Violations During Voting In Rada Election As Of 5 PM 17:36
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok