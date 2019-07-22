Koriavchenkov Wins Rada Election In Constituency No.33 In Dnipropetrovsk Region

A candidate for Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People party, actor of the Kvartal 95 studio (Yuzik) Yurii Koriavchenkov won the election of the Verkhovna Rada in the single-mandate electoral constituency No. 33 (Kryvyi Rih) in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a data on the website of the Central Election Commission.

According to the data, Koriavchenkov scored 60.93% or 41,251 votes by counting 94.31% of electronic protocols of district commissions.

His closest rival, candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life, Vadym Vinshel, won 7.77% or 5,263 votes.

The third place was taken by the candidate from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party Olha Babenko - she scored 6.51% or 4,412 votes.

44-year-old Koriavchenkov was born in Kryvyi Rih, a member of the Servant of the People party, lives in Kyiv.

In total, there were 17 candidates running for constituency No.33.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the snap parliamentary election took places on July 21.