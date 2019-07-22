subscribe to newsletter
  • Kyivpastrans Stops Work Of Funicular Due To Tech Inspection And Repair Until August 23
Kyivpastrans Stops Work Of Funicular Due To Tech Inspection And Repair Until August 23

The Kyivpastrans municipal enterprise stopped the work of the funicular due to technical inspection and repair until August 23.

Kyivpastrans said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enterprise will conduct a scheduled inspection of the funicular and repair of traction engines, brakes, pantographs, door mechanisms. It is also planned to renew and replace flooring and ceiling flooring, communications equipment," the statement reads.

The funicular will be closed from July 22 to August 23 for the annual technical inspection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Kyiv City State Administration approved the project of restoration of the funicular for UAH 363.2 million.

According to the restoration project, the duration of the repair work will be 7 months.

Financing of costs associated with the restoration will be carried out at the expense of the budget of Kyiv in accordance with the indicators of the Program of Economic and Social Development of Kyiv for 2018-2020.

