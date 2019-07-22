OSCE SMM Registers 75 Ceasefire Agreement Violations During Harvesting Campaign

The Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has registered 75 violations of the ceasefire agreement during the ongoing harvesting campaign.

The OSCE SMM has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The mission continues monitoring the situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine with the participation of representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) agreed on ceasefire regime for the period of the current harvesting campaign starting July 21 (Kyiv time).