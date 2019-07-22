European Solidarity 29.55%, Servant Of The People Party 28.13%, Holos Party 19.67% After 100% Of Protocols Counted In Foreign Constituency

European Solidarity 29.55%, Servant Of The People Party 28.13%, Holos Party 19.67% After 100% Of Protocols Cou

The European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, is winning 29.55%; Servant of the People party 28.13%, and the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk 19.67% of votes after 100% of protocols counted in the election constituency abroad.

This follows from the data posted on the official website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 49.84% of voters in 199 out of 199 election constituencies of all regions voted in the snap parliamentary election as at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, July 21, Ukraine was holding the snap parliamentary election between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.