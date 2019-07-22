European Solidarity 29.55%, Servant Of The People Party 28.13%, Holos Party 19.67% After 100% Of Protocols Counted In Foreign Constituency

The European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, is winning 29.55%; Servant of the People party 28.13%, and the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk 19.67% of votes after 100% of protocols counted in the election constituency abroad.\r\nThis follows from the data posted on the official website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 49.84% of voters in 199 out of 199 election constituencies of all regions voted in the snap parliamentary election as at 8 p.m.\r\nOn Sunday, July 21, Ukraine was holding the snap parliamentary election between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.