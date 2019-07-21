Servant Of People Party 43.9%, Oppositional Platform 11.5%, European Solidarity 8.9%, Batkivschyna 7.6%, Holos Party 6.3% In Rada Election – National Exit-Poll 2019

As at 6 p.m., a total of 43.9% of voters supported the Servant of the People party; 11.5% - Opposition Platform - For Life, 7.6% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, 8.9% - European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, and 6.3% - the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk according to the data provided by the National Exit Poll 2019 consortium.

The sociologists said that at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The sampling error does not exceed 1.5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, July 21, Ukraine was holding the snap parliamentary election between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.