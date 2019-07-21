subscribe to newsletter
25.75 26.15
28.75 29.4
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • 42.7% For Servant Of People, 12.9% For Opposition Platform, 8.8% For European Solidarity, 8.5% For Batkivshchyna, 6.5% For Holos In Rada Election - 112 TV Channel's Exit-Poll
21 July 2019, Sunday, 21:13 13
Politics 2019-07-21T22:15:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
42.7% For Servant Of People, 12.9% For Opposition Platform, 8.8% For European Solidarity, 8.5% For Batkivshchy

42.7% For Servant Of People, 12.9% For Opposition Platform, 8.8% For European Solidarity, 8.5% For Batkivshchyna, 6.5% For Holos In Rada Election - 112 TV Channel's Exit-Poll

In the election of the Verkhovna Rada, as of 6 p.m., 42.7% of voters voted for the Servant of the People party, 12.9% for the Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.8% for the European Solidarity, 8.5% for the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association, 6.5% for the Holos party of Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, according to the exit-poll, conducted by order of the 112 TV channel.

The exit poll results were announced on the air of the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The specified parties overcome a 5% barrier and pass into the Verkhovna Rada.

Exit-poll was conducted by the SORA Institute for Social Research and Consulting (Austria) and the Social Monitoring Center.

The Strength and Honor party gains 3.9% of the votes, Oleh Liashko’s Radical Party” - 3.1%.

Больше новостей о: snap parliamentary election election 2019 voting results

Archive
News
Servant Of People Party 43.9%, Oppositional Platform 11.5%, European Solidarity 8.9%, Batkivschyna 7.6%, Holos Party 6.3% In Rada Election – National Exit-Poll 2019 21:27
42.7% For Servant Of People, 12.9% For Opposition Platform, 8.8% For European Solidarity, 8.5% For Batkivshchyna, 6.5% For Holos In Rada Election - 112 TV Channel's Exit-Poll 21:13
44.4% For Servant Of People, 12.5% For Opposition Platform, 7.7% For Batkivshchyna, 8.5% For European Solidarity, 6% For Holos In Rada Election - 1+1 TV Channel's Exit-Poll 21:07
44.7% For Servant Of People, 12.2% For Opposition Platform, 8.5% For European Solidarity,, 7.5% For Batkivshchyna, 5.9% For Holos In Rada Election - Sotsis and CVU's Exit-Poll 21:04
Voter Turnout 3% In Australia, 20% In Japan, 28% In South Korea 19:44
more news
36.59% Of Voters In 198 Of 199 Constituencies Of All Regions Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 18:38
Rada Election Starts In Ukraine 08:32
33.80% Of Voters In 5 Of 199 Constituencies Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 16:28
Voter Turnout 3% In Australia, 20% In Japan, 28% In South Korea 19:44
Zelenskyy Does Not Want New Prime Minister To Be Leader Of Rada Faction Or Former Government Head 15:29
more news
36.59% Of Voters In 198 Of 199 Constituencies Of All Regions Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 18:38
Emergency Service Finds 12 Explosive Items At Mayorske Checkpoint As Of 5 PM 17:58
33.80% Of Voters In 5 Of 199 Constituencies Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 16:28
Police Open 33 Cases On Violations During Voting In Rada Election As Of 5 PM 17:36
Voter Turnout 3% In Australia, 20% In Japan, 28% In South Korea 19:44
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok