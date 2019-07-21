42.7% For Servant Of People, 12.9% For Opposition Platform, 8.8% For European Solidarity, 8.5% For Batkivshchyna, 6.5% For Holos In Rada Election - 112 TV Channel's Exit-Poll

42.7% For Servant Of People, 12.9% For Opposition Platform, 8.8% For European Solidarity, 8.5% For Batkivshchy

In the election of the Verkhovna Rada, as of 6 p.m., 42.7% of voters voted for the Servant of the People party, 12.9% for the Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.8% for the European Solidarity, 8.5% for the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association, 6.5% for the Holos party of Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, according to the exit-poll, conducted by order of the 112 TV channel.

The exit poll results were announced on the air of the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The specified parties overcome a 5% barrier and pass into the Verkhovna Rada.

Exit-poll was conducted by the SORA Institute for Social Research and Consulting (Austria) and the Social Monitoring Center.

The Strength and Honor party gains 3.9% of the votes, Oleh Liashko’s Radical Party” - 3.1%.