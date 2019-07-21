44.4% For Servant Of People, 12.5% For Opposition Platform, 7.7% For Batkivshchyna, 8.5% For European Solidarity, 6% For Holos In Rada Election - 1+1 TV Channel's Exit-Poll

44.4% For Servant Of People, 12.5% For Opposition Platform, 7.7% For Batkivshchyna, 8.5% For European Solidari

In the election of the Verkhovna Rada, as of 6 p.m., 44.4% of voters voted for the Servant of the People party, 12.5% for the Opposition Platform - For Life, 7.7% for the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association, 8.5% for the European Solidarity, 6% for the Holos party of Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, according to the exit-poll, conducted by order of the 1+1 TV channel.

The exit poll results were announced on the air of the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“TSN ordered its own exclusive exit poll,” commented the journalist of the TV channel.