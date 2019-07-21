Voter Turnout 3% In Australia, 20% In Japan, 28% In South Korea

The turnouts in Ukraine’s snap parliamentary election were 3.3% in Australia, 20.3% in Japan, and 27.5% in South Korea.

The Central Election Commission’s Secretary Natalia Bernatska announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Only 57 out of 1,741 voters voted at the Ukrainian embassy in Australia. The level of voting activity in the Republic of Korea: out of 240 voters, 66 voters took part in the voting. At the polling station in Japan, 107 voters out of 528 voted,” she said.

In total, voting in the early parliamentary elections is taking place at 102 polling stations in 72 countries.

Voting has ended at 16 polling stations, and the polling station in San Francisco (United States) will be the last one to close at 6 a.m. on July 22 (Kyiv time).

According to the Central Election Commission, voting in Ukraine is taking place normally and without serious violations.

“The voting process is taking place calmly and normally within the framework of the active legislation. Minor violations that do not affect voting results are being recorded,” Bernatska said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the snap parliamentary election will end at 8 p.m.

The results of the election must be established no later than August 5.