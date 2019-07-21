subscribe to newsletter
  • Emergency Service Finds 12 Explosive Items At Mayorske Checkpoint As Of 5 PM
Emergency Service Finds 12 Explosive Items At Mayorske Checkpoint As Of 5 PM

Emergency Service Finds 12 Explosive Items At Mayorske Checkpoint As Of 5 PM

The State Emergency Service has found 12 explosive items at the Mayorske checkpoint (Donetsk region) as of 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The State Emergency Service’s head Mykola Chechotkin announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The State Emergency Service’s pyrotechnic experts examining the territory of the Mayorske checkpoint have found 12 explosive items – one 120-mm mortar, one 23-mm artillery shell, four 30-mm artillery shells, five hand grenades, and a mortar fragment – as of 5 p.m.," he said.

Pyrotechnic experts are continuing the search of the territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Mayorske checkpoint suspended operation on Sunday afternoon following discovery of a 120-mm mortar on its territory.

